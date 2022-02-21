250, 000 jobs up for grabs in women council elections

Electoral Commission officials count votes during the 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections in January 2021.Photo/File

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The roadmap for the elections has been sent to all political parties to prepare their candidates for the elections. 

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said they will be hiring 250,677 officials on short term contracts ahead of the elections of the women councils and committees across the country.
At least three people from each of the 70,512 villages, 10,690 parishes, 2,211 sub-counties, and 146 districts will be hired to oversee the elections whose roadmap has already been sent to the various political parties to prepare for the June polls.

