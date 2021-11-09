26-year-old man battles cancer after bad tooth removal

Mr Patrick Opio. PHOTO/SANTO OKOJ

By  Santo Ojok  &  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Diagnosis conducted by Makerere University Department of Pathology shows that the gum has developed non-ossifying fibroma, a form of a simple cancer.
  • Mr Mike Okello, a dentist at Ocer Dental Clinic, Aduku Town Council in Kwania District, advised people to take teeth as a very important body part.

A 26-year-old man in Kwania District is ‘‘in deep pain and already in need of financial support to go for surgery following a complication caused by tooth extraction.’’

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.