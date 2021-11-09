26-year-old man battles cancer after bad tooth removal

A 26-year-old man in Kwania District is ‘‘in deep pain and already in need of financial support to go for surgery following a complication caused by tooth extraction.’’

Mr Patrick Opio, a resident of Agengi “B” Village, Acwao Parish in Nambieso Sub-county, was operated in 2019 after suffering from a severe tooth decay.

However, the traditional dentist apparently did not do a good job. After one of his canine teeth was removed using rudimentary tools, the wound did not heal and it has now developed into a cancer.

“I experienced a toothache which lasted five days -then- I went to someone who extracts teeth in our area but after the procedure, the wound did not cure to date,” Mr Opio says.

This has turned the life of the father of four upside down with a swollen cheek amidst unbearable pain.

Diagnosis conducted by Makerere University Department of Pathology shows that the gum has developed non-ossifying fibroma, a form of a simple cancer.

“I have sold all my assets including land to seek medication, leaving my family in serious poverty since I am now unable to engage in any productive work,” Mr Opio told Daily Monitor.

“When I went to Mulago Cancer Institute in 2020, they recommended surgery but when I returned home to look for money, I failed to get it.”

Mr Jacob Aryong Ogwal, a close relative, says Mr Opio’s family is unable to raise any funds to meet his medical bill, appealing for support from well-wishers.

“I visited him one day after receiving information that he had been sick. Then I found him in a very bad state. There is no food and even he has sold all his few possessions to receive treatment. He needs to be assisted so that he can go for a surgery,” he said.

Mr Mike Okello, a dentist at Ocer Dental Clinic, Aduku Town Council in Kwania District, advised people to take teeth as a very important body part.

“We should always seek dental care services from a qualified dentist. There are some traditional dentists in villages who are extracting teeth using rudimentary tools and the hygiene of their work premises is very poor. This puts our life at a high risk,” he warned.