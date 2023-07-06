3 arrested as over 15 stolen cars found in Kampala

Old Kampala police have recovered over 15 suspected stolen cars and apprehended three suspects in an operation conducted in Rubaga Division on Wednesday.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the intelligence-led operation was conducted in Kayanja triangle area, specifically at Luwangula Auto Garage, which is known for its involvement in altering car serial numbers, engine numbers and colours.

“The owner of the garage, Lawrence Luwaga, a 32-year-old resident of Nansana, was found in possession of over 15 cars, 4 of which lacked authentic documents,” Onyango said.

“Investigations revealed that the suspected vehicles, including a Nissan Patrol, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Toyota Harrier, had different colors, altered serial numbers, modified engine numbers, and all bore Congo number plates compared to the information on their documents,” he added.

Onyango further noted that the mechanic at Luwangula Auto Garage which is located near Monalisa Bar in Rubaga Division, Kampala District had changed the original white color of the seized cars to various other colors.

He added: “The vehicles, along with their corresponding documents, were confiscated and towed to Old Kampala Police Station for further examination.”

The three suspects who include 32-year-old Lawrence Luwaga, Nauru Sadi, a 45-year-old Congolese national and mandated refugee residing in Kabowa, Rubaga South Division, and Patrick Kasereka, a 38-year-old Congolese national, an asylum seeker, and resident of Rubaga South, who has been in Uganda for less than two months. They are in custody at Old Kampala police station as investigations continue.

In January this year, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the Directorate of Crime Intelligence had dismantled an organised criminal gang and arrested 12 suspects who had allegedly specialised in stealing motor vehicles from parking yards in Kampala Metropolitan area.

Enanga then revealed that the stolen vehicles were stolen using master keys.