Police officer among six arrested over theft of 32 cars

A combined team of police and Flying Squad members have arrested six people, including a police officer in connection with the rampant theft of vehicles in Kayunga District.

According to the police, at least 32 motor vehicles have been stolen in Kayunga District since May last year to date.

The thieves target Tipper lorry trucks and saloon cars like Premio, Spacio and other Toyota brands, authorities said.

READ:

The arrests followed a protest by drivers in Kayunga District last week during which they stormed Kayunga Central Police Station demanding an explanation why the police had failed to contain car theft.

The drivers also accused some police officers of conniving with car robbers.

Shouting and driving at least 20 lorries, the motorists stormed Kayunga Central Police Station, where they demanded to meet the district police commander (DPC) and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) over the matter.

Kayunga DPC, Ms Rosette Sikahwa later met them and promised to investigate allegations that her officers are conniving with motor vehicle thieves.

“I am going to investigate this claim and if any police officer is found to be involved in this crime, he/she will be arrested and prosecuted,” Ms Sikahwa said during the meeting.

Days later, Ms Sikahwa told this reporter on Sunday that her team and Flying Squad operatives conducted an operation during which an officer attached to Kayunga Police Station and five others, all residents in the district, were arrested. She only identified the officer as a police patrol car driver.