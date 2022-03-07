3 officials remanded over theft of Shs21b govt drugs

Mr Ivan Luswata, 33, the customer and ware house delivery manager at Joint Medical Stores, Ms Onying Proscovia, 35, a customer relations assistant also of Joint Medical Stores, and Ms Jane Frances Oling, 37, the executive director of Women in Development, a community based organisation in Oyam District in the dock at Makindye Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court where they were charged with theft, storage of classified drugs, carrying out business to supply restricted drugs and conspiracy to commit a felony on March 4, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Prosecution led by Ms Charlotte Nanziri informed court presided over by magistrate Rhonah Tukundane that investigations into the case were incomplete before asking for more time.

Three people have been charged and remanded to Kitalya prison after they were found with government drugs worth more than Shs21 billion.
The trio were charged before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court last Friday. 
They denied the charges of theft, storage of classified drugs, carrying out business to supply restricted drugs and conspiracy to commit a felony.

