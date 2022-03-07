3 officials remanded over theft of Shs21b govt drugs

Three people have been charged and remanded to Kitalya prison after they were found with government drugs worth more than Shs21 billion.

The trio were charged before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

They denied the charges of theft, storage of classified drugs, carrying out business to supply restricted drugs and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They include Mr Ivan Luswata, 33, the customer and ware house delivery manager at Joint Medical Stores, Ms Onying Proscovia, 35, a customer relations assistant also of Joint Medical Stores, and Ms Jane Frances Oling, 37, the executive director of Women in Development, a community based organisation in Oyam District.

Prosecution states that the trio and others still at large between late 2019 and March 2022 in Kampala city stole donated medicines valued at more than Shs21b being the property of the government at the Joint Medical Stores.

Prosecution led by Ms Charlotte Nanziri informed court presided over by magistrate Rhonah Tukundane that investigations into the case were incomplete before asking for more time.



To that effect, court remanded the accused persons until March 15 when the prosecution is expected to give an update on ongoing investigations.

The suspects were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on February 27, following a tip off by concerned citizens in Kawempe.