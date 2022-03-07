NDA shuts 5 pharmacies operating in govt facilities

At least five private pharmacies operating within public health facilities have been closed by the National Drug Authority (NDA) following a presidential directive.

NDA indicates that by Saturday morning, two pharmacies in Mulago Hospital had been closed, one in Mbarara District, one in Hoima District, and another in Kawempwe Division, a Kampala City suburb.

“...the President of the Republic of Uganda has by a February 8 letter, directed that all private pharmacies operating inside government hospitals should exit...,” the notice to executive directors of national referral hospitals, and director of regional referral hospitals reads in part.

NDA on Friday received the order from the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, instructing them to implement the presidential directive.

The conversation of closing private pharmacies operating in public health facilities started in 2019.

President Museveni, on September 30, 2019 argued that private pharmacies operating in public health facilities are owned by health workers who, instead of prescribing government medicines, recommend the sale of their own drugs.

Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the NDA spokesperson, yesterday said: “Please note that in 2019, President Museveni gave a directive through the Minister of Health that all private pharmacies in government hospitals be closed, he later directed the minister that his earlier order be stayed until he consults with stakeholders.”

The NDA crackdown comes just days after Dr Baterana Byarugaba, the executive director of Mulago Hospital, and three other staff members have been interdicted over corruption-related issues.

The hospital management has also been on the spot for allegedly allowing the illegal operation of private pharmacies.

According to the State House Health Monitoring Unit, the Memorandum of Understanding and tenancy agreements between Mulago and the two private pharmacies were poorly executed and without clearance from the relevant government authorities.

The pharmacies were reportedly operating without NDC licences.

