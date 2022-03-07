Prime

NDA shuts 5 pharmacies operating in govt facilities

People walk past Ecopharm Pharmacy in Mulago National Referral Hospital yesterday. The drug outlet was closed on Friday afternoon. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Nobert Atukunda

What you need to know:

  • NDA on Friday received the order from the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, instructing them to implement the presidential directive.

At least five private pharmacies operating within public health facilities have been closed by the National Drug Authority (NDA) following a presidential directive.
NDA indicates that by Saturday morning, two pharmacies in Mulago Hospital had been closed, one in Mbarara District, one in Hoima District, and another in Kawempwe Division, a Kampala City suburb.

