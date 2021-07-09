3 sons held over father’s death after land dispute

An altercation is said to have ensued after their father did not respond to the queries, leaving with the father in a coma

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

Three children have been arrested in Apac District over the death of their 45-year-old father, Denis Okwir.

The suspects, now being held at Apac Central Police Station, reportedly beat up their father following a misunderstanding over land in Rwakisaza Village, Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county, on Tuesday.

The suspects are aged 24, 22 and 18.

It is reported that Okwir returned from a drinking joint and his children demanded to know when he would allocate the family land to them.

An altercation is said to have ensued after their father did not respond to the queries, leaving with the father in a coma.

Their mother reportedly fled the ugly scene.

Advertisement

The victim was rushed to a private clinic at Igoti Trading Centre but was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

The deceased’s body was taken to Apac Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

Mr George Egwang, the deceased’s brother, said two of his unmarried nephews mounted pressure on his brother that he should marry for them and apportion them the family land.

“When their father said he would talk to them about those issues in the morning since it was already late in the night, a quarrel and fight ensued,” he told Saturday Monitor.

Mr Konstantin Okao, the Tarogali Parish chairperson, blamed the incident on irresponsible consumption of alcohol and poor parenting.

“All those people were drunk and the quarrel started out of a very small issue which they would have settled if they had sober minds,” he said.

The Ibuje Sub-county chairperson, Mr Alex Ogota, decried the rising cases of domestic violence in the sub-county, calling for support from different stakeholders to curtail the vice.

“Last week was aggravated defilement, rape and waylaying and today is murder! I am appealing to police, local and clan leaders to join hands in the fight against this act of criminality,” Mr Ogota said.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, said on Thursday that the police from Ibuje and Apac Central Police Station had visited the scene of crime and had commenced investigation into the matter.

“It is alleged that Okwir was hit on the head with a blunt object injuring him deeply, he was rushed to a clinic but he died at around midnight,” Mr Okema said.

Appeal

The Ibuje Sub-county chairperson, Mr Alex Ogota, decried the rising cases of domestic violence in the area, calling for support from different stakeholders to curtail the vice.