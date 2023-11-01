30 percent of Ugandans have mental disorders, new study

One in three Ugandans is struggling with poor mental health, according to a new study released by the Health ministry on Tuesday to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Makerere University School of Public Health and Butabika Hospital conducted the study among 2,067 people in Adjumani in the northern region, Bushenyi in the west, Butambala in central region and Kapchorwa in the east.

Dr Juliet Nakku, the lead investigator who also heads Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, said the study done between March and September focused on integrating mental health services into primary healthcare.

“Burden of anxiety, as well as moderate and severe depression are common,” she said as she highlighted the findings. “Anxiety and depression are more frequent in females. Alcohol-use disorders are similar to national trends.”

Dr Fredrick Makumbi, a co-principal investigator and an associate professor at Makerere University, said the study was done in communities, schools and primary healthcare facilities.

The researcher said an assessment on the occurrence of common mental disorders showed that out of every 100 adults interviewed within community settings, 33 had severe anxiety. “Eighteen percent had moderately severe or severe depression,” he added.

Some of the stress factors triggering mental health challenges, officials said, include drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, poverty, head injuries resulting in loss of proper cognitive functioning, and stress arising from work, school and personal relationships. Dr Makumbi said assessments found seven out of 100 respondents had harmful use of alcohol, and alcohol dependence.

The researchers randomly selected the sample of child respondents from a list of eligible children. Households to interview were also randomly selected. The findings are similar to previous research which has shown a rise in mental health challenges in the country.

Growing crisis

While it might not be surprising to find elevated stress levels among adults juggling life and work, Dr Nakku noted a high level of mental health challenges among 1,366 children in 33 schools the researchers visited.

“One in three children had emotional problems. We were comparing with the national average of the United Kingdom, ours was three times higher,” she said. “For the UK, according to the questionnaire that we used, it would have been about 10 percent but ours was 30 percent.”

Dr Nakku added: “These are very high rates. It affects home life and academic life as well. If we want high achievers in schools, they are not going to be those children with mental problems.”

Researchers also conducted exit interviews of 160 people leaving primary healthcare facilities. Ms Rose Kisa, a research fellow at Makerere University, said 76 percent had severe anxiety disorder, 48 percent had moderately-severe-to-severe depression, and about four percent reported harmful use of alcohol or alcohol dependence.

The study found that mental health care was low in public health facilities due to limited knowledge and skills in handling patients. The researchers also reported high levels of stigma against people with mental challenges which, they noted, reduced willingness to seek care and also made it harder for patients and those recovering to be integrated back into their communities.

Partly as a result of the low availability of care, about one in 10 people with mental health challenges sought help from religious leaders and traditional healers, according to the report, instead of qualified medical caregivers.

Promise

Launching the report on Tuesday, Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Health ministry, said the government will increase access to mental health services by decentralising care to lower-level healthcare facilities.

Currently, most people access mental health care from Kampala-based Butabika National Referral Hospital, and 13 regional referral hospitals.

“We must train health workers and community health workers to recognise all forms of mental illness. We need to institute programmes in schools, create an environment where our young children have less stress,” Dr Atwine said.

“We need to continue sensitising the public that mental health illness is real but it can be prevented and it can be cured. We are losing many that we could save, many still believe in witchcraft which delays them from accessing care,” she added.

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day was ‘Mental health is a universal human right” to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.

“Mental health is a basic human right for all people,” the World Health Organisation noted in a statement. “Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community.’’

“Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Yet one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others, and their livelihoods. Mental health conditions are also affecting an increasing number of adolescents and young people.”

Signs you or loved one might need help



•You are feeling sad or down for more than two weeks.

•You can’t sleep at night or are experiencing interrupted sleep.

•You have developed an unhealthy relationship with food and your eating patterns have changed: either you have lost your appetite, or you can’t stop yourself from eating too much (emotional eating).

•You experience sudden fear that cannot be explained. You feel panicked, your heart starts racing, and you can’t calm your breathing.

•Your energy level decreases, and you feel discouraged.

•Drastic changes in behaviour and severe mood swings that affect daily activities and relationships with family and friends.

•You feel nervous, stressed, worried or on the edge all the time.

•Use of drugs and alcohol to cope.

•You feel like you want to sleep without waking up

•You are engaging in fights, experiencing violence or abuse.