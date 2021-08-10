32 judges to handle 155 parliamentary, LC election petitions

By Our Reporter More by this Author

The Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija has assigned 32 judges to expedite the handling of 155 parliamentary and Local Council election petitions in the different High Court Circuits across the country.

The hearings for the parliamentary petitions which arose from the January 14, 2021, general elections, will start on August 16, 2021 according to the Judiciary Spokesperson, Mr Jameson Karemani.

Mbale High Court Circuit will have the highest number of judges (six) to handle 31 election petitions.

“Jinja Circuit and Civil Division follow each having four judges. The hearings for the Parliamentary Elections will kick-off on August 16 and parties in the matters will be notified when to appear at various courts by way of hearing notices,” Mr Karemani told journalists at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Tuesday.

He said only parties to the petitions, advocates, and witnesses specifically summoned shall attend court, adding that all courts shall, where possible establish a temporary separate space at the court as a waiting place with social distance for the parties whose petition hearing may not be ongoing at the time.

“The sitting positions in Court halls shall be conspicuously demarcated to observe the social distance. The petitions shall be cause-listed for specific times, one after the other to avoid crowds at Courts. Where the parties and the advocates in a single election petition exceed 10 in number, the trial judge shall use audio-visual facilities where it exists or use open space where possible,” Mr Karemani added.

Journalists interested in covering the petitions shall be accredited and guided by the Registrar of the specific Court in consultation with the Public Relations Officer.

“All parties, lawyers, witnesses and journalists attending Court must observe SOP's on mitigation of spread of COVID19 as set by the Ministry of Health,” he added.







