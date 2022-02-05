33 rebels killed in eastern DR Congo – army

Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) at the Uganda-DRC border in 2017. PHOTO BY FELIX BASIME

By  AFP

  • The "large-scale operation" was carried out from Wednesday to Thursday in South Kivu province in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Congolese army on said Friday that its troops killed 33 armed men in fighting against local militia allied to Burundi rebels in the east of DR Congo.

