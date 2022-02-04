64 killed in fresh DRC rebel attacks

More than 60 people were killed on Wednesday night when a group of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and CODECO insurgents, a loose association of various Lendu militia groups operating in DR Congo, staged isolated attacks on civilians.

The ADF killed four people in DR Congo near the border of Busunga in Bundibugyo District, while the CODECO militia, according to survivors, killed 60 people in Njiapande Town, and an unverified numbers escaped with injuries.

Following the attacks, hundreds of Congolese refugees crossed to Busunga in Bundibugyo from Njiapande Town and Nobili Village.

Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the deputy army spokesperson, confirmed the ADF attack yesterday, adding that the rebels targeted shops and a health facility. He could not confirm if the rebels carried out abductions.

Mr Richard Kasereka, a resident of Nobili in DRC, said the rebels first fired bullets at about 9pm near Kahondo hospital.

They then reported accessed Nziapande Town where they allegedly kidnapped 17 intimates, who were in police custody.

When contacted yesterday, Maj Peter Mugisa, the public information officer of Operation Shujaa, said UPDF soldiers were quick to respond.

“Our forces also reacted very fast and the ADF rebels had to run away. I have heard that they destroyed properties and took some hostage,” he said.

Maj Mugisa said the attack could be a tactic to draw away their attention from hunting the rebels in Viruga forest in DRC.

He advised communities near Busunga to be vigilant and identify any wrong elements in their localities.

Ms Mugasoki Karugi, a refugee, said she lost contact with her two children while fleeing.

“I am now going back (to Nziapande) to look for my two children. I suspect they could have taken another route,” she said.

There was heavy deployment of soldiers at Busunga, with soldiers screening refugees.

The Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Amos Asiimwe, said they were making assessments to ascertain the number of Congolese refugees who crossed into Uganda in the last two days.

“We are currently screening and making an assessment as we plan on how to keep these people but also as some (refugees) are returning to their homes in DR Congo,” he said.