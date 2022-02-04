64 killed in fresh DRC rebel attacks

Congolese refugees in Bundibugyo District yesterday.  PHOTO  / MUHINDO LONGINO

By  Longino Muhindo  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The ADF killed four people in DR Congo near the border of Busunga in Bundibugyo District, while the CODECO militia, according to survivors, killed 60 people in Njiapande Town, and an unverified  numbers escaped with injuries.

More than 60 people were killed on Wednesday night when a group of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and CODECO insurgents, a loose association of various Lendu militia groups operating in DR Congo, staged isolated attacks on civilians.

