380 Bushenyi households lack latrines, says report

Many homes in Uganda lack pit-latrines.PHOTO/FILE

By  Milton Bandiho

  • According to Ministry of Health, national pit-latrine coverage in Uganda increased from 49 percent in 1999 to 79 percent in 2018. 

A total of 382 households in Bushenyi do not have pit-latrines, a report from the district health department has indicated. 

