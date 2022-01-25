380 Bushenyi households lack latrines, says report

A total of 382 households in Bushenyi do not have pit-latrines, a report from the district health department has indicated.

While releasing the report last week, the district assistant health officer, Mr Gregory Mugisha, said the families ease themselves in the bush, creating a health risk.

“The number is too big and people in the affected areas are using open defecation. As a result, diseases such as typhoid, cholera, intestinal infections, diarrhoea, trachoma, hepatitis, among others, are likely to break out,” Mr Mugisha said.

He said the most affected sub-counties are Bitooma, Nyabubare and Kakanju in Igara West constituency and Ibara Sub-county in Igara East.

However, Mr Mugisha said 15.2 percent of the households have improved washing facilities, and are mainly found in the trading centres and municipality.

Rwentuha Town Council and Kyamuhunga Sub-county are among the areas with sanitation facilities.

The district chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba, said it was unfortunate that some families that used to be a model lack pit-latrines.

He urged leaders to sensitise residents on sanitation before arresting those without the facilities.

“The situation is appalling and unacceptable. We must educate them before we embark on enforcing the law. If family heads who do not have pit-latrines fail to do the needful, we shall arrest them because they should not expect the government to construct toilets for them,” Mr Basajjabalaba said.

The chief administrative officer, Mr Willy Bataringaya, said the district technical team will map out families without sanitation facilities and work with them to ensure that there is compliance.

“We are going to work with all stakeholders, including village health teams to ensure that there is total commitment, and when these people fail to work with us, they will be apprehended,” Mr Bataringaya said.

He said they are yet to create a programme with locals and village health teams to ensure that each family has a sanitation facility.

According to Ministry of Health, national pit-latrine coverage in Uganda increased from 49 percent in 1999 to 79 percent in 2018.