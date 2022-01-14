Parents raise alarm over sorry state of Kyeihara PS

Pupils inside a classroom at Kyeihara Integrated Primary School in Sheema District on January 12, 2022. PHOTO/FELIX/AINEBYOONA 

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • The administration says some parents have kept their children at home because the structures are about to collapse.

Parents and the administration of Kyeihara Integrated Primary School in Sheema District have asked the government to save children from the dilapidated buildings that could collapse anytime.
Kyeihara PS that is about 41kms from Sheema Municipality in Rwampungye Village, Kyeihara Parish, Kasana Sub-county is a government aided-school that was founded by the Church of Uganda in 1982.
There are two permanent structures that are occupied by Primary Five, Six and Seven. The other buildings that are made out of mud and wattle are used by lower classes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.