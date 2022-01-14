Parents raise alarm over sorry state of Kyeihara PS

Parents and the administration of Kyeihara Integrated Primary School in Sheema District have asked the government to save children from the dilapidated buildings that could collapse anytime.

Kyeihara PS that is about 41kms from Sheema Municipality in Rwampungye Village, Kyeihara Parish, Kasana Sub-county is a government aided-school that was founded by the Church of Uganda in 1982.

There are two permanent structures that are occupied by Primary Five, Six and Seven. The other buildings that are made out of mud and wattle are used by lower classes.

The floors are dusty, the walls were destroyed by rain and there are no windows. There are four pit-latrines shared by teachers and pupils.

Every pupil carries his or her own food for lunch and a litre of water for washing and drinking.

Mr Samuel Rutimbirayo, who studied from the school in 2003, said the current structures were put in place by parents and pupils after one of their temporary structures was blown off by wind.

“Under Parents Teachers Association (PTA), parents mobilised Shs40,000 each to put up a temporary structure to help us study in 2003 since the temporary structure that was made of only banana fibres had been blown by wind,” Mr Rutimbirayo said.

He said after parents collected money, students teamed up with them to look for trees, reeds, and banana fibres to put up the current three buildings for the lower classes.

Mr Alex Katwaza, who was the chairperson of the school management committee in 2003, said since its inception, the government has not constructed a single structure at the school.

“All the buildings here were put up by parents and sometimes well-wishers. The government has never given us anything and that is why the school is in such a state,” Mr Katwaza said.

The head of laity at Kitagata Archdeaconry, Mr Apollo Buzare Turyamusiima, said if the school is to be improved, the government must save the situation.

“The parents are ready to put in their force until we make this school better. We need the district to look at these hard-to-reach areas to make an impact on development.

The funds that are raised under PTA cannot make this school better,” Mr Turyamusiima said.

Enrolment

The head teacher, Mr Benon Natwijuka, said some parents have decided to keep their children at home because of the state of the school.

“Before the lockdown, we had more than 400 pupils, so far, we have 270 pupils,” Mr Natwijuka said.

Mr Natwijuka said children walk long distances to school which is affects their concentration and performance.

“We are six teachers, but we should be at least eight. So we ask the government to also post more teachers here so that we can improve performance. Last year, out of the 25 candidates who sat PLE, we got six pupils in grade one and 19 in second grade,” Mr Natwijuka said.

The LC5 councillor of Kasana Sub-county, Mr Nelson Karuhanga, said the district was working round the clock to ensure the government puts up more permanent structures.

“This situation is bad therefore I call upon the government to come out and rescue the situation. As a district we have already planned to put up three structures to help out as we wait for the central government,” Mr Karuhanga said.