4,100 Ntungamo students receive patriotism training

At least 4,000 students of Kyamate Secondary School and Ntungamo High School and their teachers have been passed out following a weeklong training in patriotism principles.

The students and teachers received the training courtesy of the National patriotism secretariat and the UPDF. About 1,800 students were from Kyamate while 2,300 were from Ntungamo High School. At least 112 teachers attended the training.

The deputy UPDF political commissar Col Nelson Ahebwe passed out the students and teachers on asking them to inhibit the spirit of country love and discipline.

“We are not giving just basic training. We are orienting you to serve and protect the country. You can’t protect this country when your discipline is wanting, when you have been consumed by alcohol and drugs, when you have been taken up by poor sexual habits. We want a youth that is responsible and visionary.” Ahebwe said at the event on Saturday.

The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Geofrey Mucunguzi said they target training all the 49 secondary schools in Ntungamo District by close of this year.

The training consisted topics of the Ugandan history, roles of citizens and constitutionalism, youth development and dialectics, institutional frameworks and challenges of corruption.

The Ntungamo High School head teacher Wilson Byamukama asked the patriotism leadership to rollout the trainings to primary schools for students to grow up in love for the country.

The Kyamate Secondary School headmaster reiterated the need to have the trainings integrated into the school calendar as general sports and games especially for proper budgeting as its essential for students.

“This is an important program that we need not to rush. We need schools to prepare and make it part of the school's calendar so that it gets enough facilitation and time. Students need this and it can’t be washed away by anyone.” Arinaitwe noted.