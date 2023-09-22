4 new envoys present their credentials to Museveni

Four new ambassadors, who have been appointed to Uganda, have presented their credentials to President Museveni.

They include William W. Popp of US, Hermansen Anne Kistin of Norway, Pirkka Tapiola (Finland) and Hazem Shabat (Palestine).

US Ambassador William Popp presents his credentials to the President at State House Entebbe on Wednesday.

During the function held at State House Entebbe on Wednesday, the President welcomed the new ambassadors to Uganda and assured them of the government’s commitment to work with them to strengthen the cordial relations with their countries.

On their part, the ambassadors also promised to work with Uganda basing on mutual respect and cooperation.

Palestine Ambassador to Uganda Hazem Shabat presents his credentials to Mr Museveni.

The event was also attended by State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) John Mulimba, among other Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.