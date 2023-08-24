Museveni receives 9 envoys

President Kaguta Museveni has received credentials from nine newly accredited envoys to Uganda.

The envoys, who included ambassadors and high commissioners from the Republic of Ethiopia, India, Belgium, Namibia, Malawi, Philippines, Mozambique, Brazil and Canada presented their credentials, on Tuesday at State House, Entebbe.

The new Ambassador of Ethiopia, Ms Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, was the first to present her credentials.

Ethiopia’s ambassador Etsegenet Bezabih with President Museveni at State House Entebbe. PHOTO/PPU

She conveyed greetings from the Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde to President Museveni and pledged to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

She also discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

The new High Commissioner of India, Mr Upender Singh Rawat, also presented his letters of credence to President Museveni.

The new High Commissioner of India, Mr Upender Singh Rawat, with President Museveni. PHOTO/PPU

Singh Rawat, who has been the ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama, assured President Museveni that he will, during his tour of duty, strive to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between India and Uganda based on partnership and mutual interest.

Ambassador Hugues Chantry of Belgium delivered greetings from the Prime Minister of Belgium, Mr Alexander De Croo, to President Museveni, and said they are looking forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Left to right: First Secretary Stefanie Van Melis, Belgium Ambassador Hugues Chantry and President Museveni. PHOTO/PPU

The Namibian High Commissioner, Mr Lebbius Tangeni Tobias, also presented his credentials to President Museveni.

Mr Tangeni, who is based in Dar es Salaam, was in the company of Mr Godfrey Kirumira, a Ugandan businessman, who was recently appointed Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda, and his spouse Ms Grace Namara Kirumira.

Namibian High Commissioner Lebbius Tangeni Tobias (2nd right), accompanied by Mr Godfrey Kirumira, the Honorary Consul of Namibia (2nd L) and his spouse Ms Grace Namara Kirumira, pose for a photo with President Museveni on August 22, 2023. PHOTO/PPU

Uganda and Namibia have long-standing relations, which Mr Tangeni is seeking to strengthen.

The High Commissioner of Malawi, Ms Callista Jennie Mutharika, conveyed greetings from the Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and pledged to strengthen the economic, political and social ties with Uganda.

Ms Mutharika said Malawi is looking forward to Uganda’s support in value-addition to their agricultural and livestock products.

She also asked for Uganda’s support to Malawi which is seeking to retain its position at the UN Human Rights Council. Under the councils rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation.

Malawi’s Ambassador Callista Jennie Mutharika (2nd right) with President Museveni after presenting her credentials at State House, Entebbe on August 22, 2023. PHOTO/PPU

President Museveni promised to further the cordial relationship between Uganda and Malawi.

The Ambassador of the Philippines, Marie Charlotte G. Tang and Mozambique High Commissioner Jeronimo Rosa Joao Chivavi also pledged to strengthen ties with Uganda.

President Museveni also received credentials from Silvio Jose Albuquerque the new Ambassador of Brazil to Uganda and Ambassador Christopher Thornley of Canada.

During their engagement, President Museveni told the ambassadors of Canada and Brazil that the African continent commands a big market potential and called upon the companies from the two countries to take advantage of the relationship.

Mr Museveni welcomed the new envoys to Uganda and pledged continued cordial relations with their countries that are based on mutual respect and cooperation.