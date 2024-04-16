40 benefit from free plastic surgery in Kamuli

Two German plastic surgeons who flew into the country to offer free plastic surgeries have decried the limited number of their counterparts.

Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body.

Dr Arnulf Lehmokoster and Sylvia Geling have for the past two weeks been offering free surgical operations at Kamuli Mission Hospital in Kamuli District.

“The high surgical costs keep many poor patients in the villages, so we came to give hope to such patients,” Dr Lehmokoster said, challenging the government to offer more training and support to specialised plastic surgeons because many cases need their attention.

He commended the Walubo family in Bulogo village, Namwendwa sub-county for their initial invitation to work in Kamuli District and Uganda as a country.

The benefits include patients with skin constructions following fire or motor accidents, septic wounds, abnormal swellings, extra limb digits, accident victims with gaping wounds and exposed bones, pre-sternum fistula, leg-foil injuries, and contracted scars that restrict movement of hinge joints among others.

Some of the beneficiaries include Alex Byansi, 45, a resident of Buikwe District, who has for the past ten years been moving from hospital-to-clinic and pharmacy, seeking treatment for a potentially cancerous wound until he gave up.

Another beneficiary includes Sanon Ngobi, 25, a resident of Makanga village, Ndolwa sub-county, Buyende District, who sustained a fracture after falling off a truck loaded with sugarcanes.

The accident prompted him to sell his two goats and rent out a piece of land to raise money for herbs and treatment in various health centres.

Over 126 people turned up for a free screening and surgical camp organised and sponsored by German Interplast.

“The free surgical camp has not only saved our lives, but exorbitant medical bills,” they said with a collective sigh of relief.

“If there are things called miracles, then I landed on one. God has led me to real treatment. This is how poor people die,” Mr Ngobi, who was forced to abandon his work in the Steel Works factory due to the ailment, said.

He added: “I earlier had operations in Nsambya and Jinja Hospitals, but this one is unique.”

Kamuli Mission Hospital medical superintendent, Dr Faustine Maiso, said there was an influx of patients seeking surgery, but only 40 were screened and the rest were referred to next season.