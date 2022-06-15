Trailer driver arrested over death of ex-Kazo MP Gordon Bafaki

Police in Kampala have detained a driver of the trailer that was reportedly hit by the car in which the former Kazo MP, Gordon Bafaki was driving before he died in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Bafaki, a resident of Namugongo - Kira Division in Wakiso District who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser TX is said to have knocked the rear body of the moving trailer at Kiwatule along Northern Bypass at around 1:20am.

The 48 politician who represented Kazo County in the 10th Parliament died on the spot and his body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem, according to police.

“It is alleged that the driver of the Motor vehicle registration UBD 965E (Bafaki) knocked the rear body of the moving trailer. The driver of the trailer identified as John Kahagi Kinuthia is in police custody to help in investigations,” said traffic and road safety spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.

The the wreckage of the ill-fated vehicle in which Bafaki died

At the time of the road crash, Bafaki, a member of National Resistance Movement (NRM) party was reportedly returning from Kiruhura District where he was a committee member of the First Son and Commander Land Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s homecoming party.

Assertive politician

He’s been eulogized as an assertive politician who pushed for the interests of his people.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the late Hon Gordon Bafaki, former MP Kazo County, his friends and the people of Kazo in this painful moment. Such a young and vibrant life brought to a tragic end! We thank him for his services to his country during his tenure as MP,” Speaker Anita Among tweeted.

Anita’s deputy Thomas Tayebwa said: “I am saddened to learn of the death of former Member of Parliament for Kazo Hon. Gordon Bafaki who perished in an accident along the Northern Bypass last night. He was an assertive colleague who pushed for the interests of his people and country. My condolences to the family.”

The trailer that was knocked by the car in which Bafaki was driving

“Death has yet again robbed us of our colleague Hon Gordon Bafaki who lost his life in a road accident. He represented Kazo Constituency in the tenth Parliament. May God comfort his family and rest his soul in eternal life,” tweeted security minister Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi.

Kazo MP, Dan Kimosho said "I am saddened by the untimely death of Hon. Gordon Bafaki my Predecessor and compatriot who laid good foundation for Kazo District. Condolences to the family, friends, Relatives and the people of Kazo upon the demise of our gallant son. May his Soul Rest in Peace!"