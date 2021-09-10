47% of teachers not vaccinated

The Health ministry had ring-fenced Sinovac jabs for teachers in a special agreement with the Education ministry

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that 258,412 of the 550,000 teachers had not yet received Covid-19 jabs by Monday, seven months after the vaccination exercise was launched.

The ministry, however, expects that number to drop once all its field teams submit their vaccination records.

“We have so far administered 209,547 doses as the first dose for the teachers. And for the second dose, we have administered 82,041 doses,” Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry’s spokesperson, said yesterday.

This means more than half of teachers have been vaccinated.

Mr Ainebyoona said the number, which currently stands at 291,588, could even be higher given that the teachers “have already depleted the Sinovac vaccine which was more than 300,000 doses.”

The Health ministry had ring-fenced Sinovac jabs for teachers in a special agreement with the Education ministry.

Mr Daniel Muhumuza Nuwabine, the Kampala Capital City Authority spokesperson, confirmed they had exhausted 11,000 doses of Sinovac received from National Medical Stores.

The Ministry of Education aims to vaccinate at least 65 per cent or 357,500 teachers in order for schools to reopen.

However, Dr Dennis Mugimba, the ministry’s spokesperson, yesterday said a meeting between President Museveni and technocrats early this week resolved to keep schools closed.

It is reported that the low vaccination rate for teachers and vulnerable groups forced the stakeholders to hit the pause button.

They now want to vaccinate 100 per cent of teachers and 4.8 million-strong vulnerable population.

“The challenge that was realised and recognised by the meeting was that if you allow learners to come back to schools and they mingle, [when] they go back home, they have a high risk of taking Covid-19 infections to their homes where there are vulnerable people,” Dr Mugimba said.

Since March 10, the government has vaccinated 1,476,526 people with majority receiving only one dose.

Dr Mugimba revealed that government officials would meet again on Wednesday to discuss when schools can be reopened.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja yesterday said plans were underway to secure enough vaccines for 21.9million Ugandans.

Government targets to vaccinate 4.8 million people by October.

However, Prof David Sserwadda, the head of the government advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccine access and deployment, said there were still a number of bottlenecks.

“Having [vaccines] is one thing and having them vaccinated is another thing because of how to reach them. Some of [the targeted populations] like the elderly cannot come to the health centres [where vaccination is taking place]; so, you have to reach them [at home],” Prof Sserwadda said.

