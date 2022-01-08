Uganda drops mandatory Covid-19 tests for truckers

Trucks pile up at Malaba border point between Kenya and Uganda on September 07, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The measure was adopted by Uganda’s interim ministerial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Kampala was last week locked up in endless crisis meetings seeking fresh ways to end a strike by truckers over mandatory testing of all drivers at border crossing points.

