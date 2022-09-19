521 graduate in vocational skills in Kamuli 

At least 521 artisans graduated in vocational and technical skills during the 3rd congregation of Nawanyago Technical Institute in Kamuli district.

The graduates include 188 from UBTEB Assessment, 158 from the Directorate of Industrial Training, and 175 from International Qualification City and Guilds.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who presided over the function, urged the graduates to be ready to reinvent themselves by having sound moral character and business minds.

“You have been prepared through the Skilling Uganda Agenda and are coming out to the field of work where you need to be perfect, create a personal brand, win customer trust and market your skills,” Ms Kadaga said on September 17.

She also challenged Busoga to take advantage of the institution’s capacity towards increasing enrolment and retention of female students.

The Executive Secretary Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), Ms Onesmus Oyesigye, who represented the Minister of Education, advocated for focus on skills development as highlighted under skilling Uganda Vision 2040, National Development Plan II and NRM Manifesto 2016-2021.

“UBTEB’s competency-based assessment emphasises that learners are assessed on what they can do and not what they can recall so as to meet the principles of training with production, continuous assessment and enabling upward career progression,” Mr Oyesigye emphasised.

Mr Stephen Kateega, the chairperson Board of Governors, said this marks the growth of the institute with a lot of investment, especially the Girl child.