6,000 girls were impregnated in Iganga during the lockdown

Information gathered by authorities as schools prepared to reopen revealed that the most affected girls were in those between Primary Five and Senior Three

By  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni in March 2020 closed all institutions of learning to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The schools started reopening on Monday.

At least 6,300 girls were impregnated in Iganga District during the two-year closure of schools, Daily Monitor has learnt.
President Museveni in March 2020 closed all institutions of learning to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The schools started reopening on Monday.
The Iganga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Deborah Mwesigwa, on Tuesday said information gathered by authorities as schools prepared to reopen revealed that the most affected girls were in those between Primary Five and Senior Three.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.