HIV rising among pregnant teenagers

New Content Item (1)
Health authorities have recorded increased HIV/Aids cases among pregnant teenagers. PHOTO/FILE

By  Ambrose Musasizi  &  SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

What you need to know:

  • Of the 200 teenage mothers in Kalangala District, 94 were found to be HIV positive.
  • Records at Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) indicate that Uganda registered 38,000 new HIV infections in 2020, which is 28 percent lower than 53,000 infections recorded in 2019. 
  • 5,300 Babies born with HIV/Aids last year. 

When Rose Mary Nakatte (not real name ) left school during last year’s Covid-19 induced lockdown, and settled at her parents’ home at Kibanga Village  in Kalangala District, she was optimistic that the situation would get back to normal to enable her pursue her future dreams.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.