60-year-old man killed, body parts taken

The police of Rukiga are investigating circumstances in which a 60-year-old man was found dead with some body parts missing.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Michael Kyarugahi a resident of Rushebeya Cell, Rwamucucu Sub County in Rukiga District.

“Ms Gorreti Katushabe, the wife of the deceased alleged that on March 2 at around 14:00hrs, Mr Kyarugahi left home to Rushebeya trading center for his social hours and never returned home. The next day early morning she reported the same to the area local council chairperson, Mr Aggrey Bakahya, who mobilized the community members and they conducted a search but in vain,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate added that when the search team resumed the work on Saturday, they found the deceased’s body floating in a swamp, just a few metres from Rushebeya trading center.

“The search team notified police who visited the scene and retrieved the body. The body was found with some parts that included the head and right arm missing. The body was taken to Kabale regional referral hospital for postmortem,” Mr Maate said.

He also said that a case of murder by cutting was registered at Rukiga Police Station as the police started inquiries to hunt down the suspects.

The Rukiga deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Zadock Kamusiime, and the Rukiga district LCV chairman Mr Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere said that the unfortunate incident was unique as it had not been common in the area.

“I am working with the local leaders in Rwamucucu Sub County and the neighboring villages to establish the motive behind such a gruesome murder. Security information so far gathered indicates that the deceased was a man of the people that had no single conflict or grudge with anybody. We call upon anybody with useful information pertaining to this murder to volunteer it to the police for thorough investigations,” Mr Kamusiime said.