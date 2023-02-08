Woman, 50, killed by own son on allegations of practicing witchcraft – police 

Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are investigating a case in which a 50-year-old Rwandan woman who has been living in the border village of Hakabungo, Mukarangye ward in Katuna town council was allegedly killed by her son who accused her of practicing of witchcraft following his new baby’s death.

The Police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate identified the deceased as Provia Busingye before he confirmed that the suspected killer, one Benon Tumwesigye was arrested pending prosecution.

“It's alleged that Benon Tumwesigye separated from his pregnant wife some time back before she returned to her parents’ home in Rwanda. On Sunday, the wife gave birth to a dead child. The suspect started accusing his own mother of bewitching his estranged wife and that it’s the reason she gave birth to a dead child,”Mr Maate said.

According to police, the suspect hit his mother on the head using a hoe on February 6 at around 2pm as she was reportedly preparing to travel to Rwanda to attend her grandchild’s burial.