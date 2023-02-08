Woman, 50, killed by own son on allegations of practicing witchcraft – police
Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are investigating a case in which a 50-year-old Rwandan woman who has been living in the border village of Hakabungo, Mukarangye ward in Katuna town council was allegedly killed by her son who accused her of practicing of witchcraft following his new baby’s death.
The Police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate identified the deceased as Provia Busingye before he confirmed that the suspected killer, one Benon Tumwesigye was arrested pending prosecution.
“It's alleged that Benon Tumwesigye separated from his pregnant wife some time back before she returned to her parents’ home in Rwanda. On Sunday, the wife gave birth to a dead child. The suspect started accusing his own mother of bewitching his estranged wife and that it’s the reason she gave birth to a dead child,”Mr Maate said.
According to police, the suspect hit his mother on the head using a hoe on February 6 at around 2pm as she was reportedly preparing to travel to Rwanda to attend her grandchild’s burial.
“After notification, detectives at Katuna police station rushed to the scene of crime where the suspected killer was arrested, two blood stained hoes were recovered as exhibits before taking the body of the deceased to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem,” Mr Maate said.
Mr Maate wondered why someone would opt to kill his parent over what he described as a “mere misunderstanding” yet he is the one supposed to protect her.
The suspect will be arraigned in court and charged with murder when investigations are complete, according to police.