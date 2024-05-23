64 out of 100 Ugandan children in school, but not learning – report

Uganda is facing a significant setback in delivering quality education, particularly in primary education, with 64 out of 100 children enrolled in school not learning, according to recent school performance assessment results.

Despite huge investments in the education sector, the country is registering poor learning outcomes, with a learning achievement standing at 36 percent.

The Directorate of Education Standards at the Ministry of Education and Sports acknowledges that lesson delivery and teacher preparation are still "problematic".

Ms Mary Frances Atima, head of the directorate, confirmed that the results show Uganda's learning achievement is still quite low.

"We were looking at the quality of teaching and learning, management, and other areas. But what has come out very vividly is that learning outcomes are still very low," she said on Wednesday while releasing assessment findings during a three-day capacity building workshop for inspectors of schools at Dr Obote College in Lira City.

Ms Kellen Ayebazibwe, chairperson of the Uganda National Inspectors Association (UNISA), noted that while accountability and the use of instructional materials are high, learning outcomes are challenging.

"When you look at the chart on how we are performing nationally, accountability is almost at 90 percent; the use of instructional materials is 86 per cent, but when you look at the learning outcome, it is very challenging," she noted.

Mr Patrick Olwit, Lira District inspector of schools, said that children go to school to achieve learning outcomes, but this remains a big challenge in Uganda.

"You would want to ask me what the problem is. Now straightaway I can tell you that most schools have gone away from the right focus, and many people are now exam-oriented. They are looking at only passing children. Every school wants to have a name, but how do you get this name?" he queried.

Education stakeholders are working to address the gaps, with all head teachers to be compelled to supervise every teacher at their level.

"So, when we go, we should be able to look at what they have already done, also support them whether they did a good job, and then we also sample classes [and assess]," Ms Atima said.

Participants at a three-day capacity building workshop for inspectors of schools are evaluating themselves and finding ways to address the gaps.