Parents up in arms as Namutumba UPE schools charge Uneb fees

Parents in Namutumba District are up in arms after Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools reportedly asked Primary Seven candidates to pay registration fees which the government undertook to remit to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

The parents say the irregularity has been going on for years unabated, with reports suggesting that some district officials are aware and allegedly share the proceeds with head teachers.

Ms Robinah Mwanda, a parent at Nawansagwa Primary School in Kizuba Sub-county, says in addition to the Uneb registration fees, the schools have been charging Primary Seven candidates’ for passport photos and identity cards.

“They (UPE schools) charge between Shs50,000 and Shs60,000, although the rates vary according to the school. For private schools, it is between Shs70,000 and Shs80,000 which is too much while some parents are reluctant to pay,” she said on Saturday.

Ms Josephine Nampina, a retired Senior Education Officer residing in Kavule Village, Kizuba Sub-county, said: “All UPE schools in Namutumba District charge Uneb registration fees which is illegal because it is paid by the government.”

She said parents will soon petition Namutumba District Education Office, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and district chairperson to explain whether it was a council resolution, and if so, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) will be tasked to explain why such an unlawful resolution was implemented.

According to her, parents are only supposed to pay for passport photos, identity cards, and the service providers who help schools register online, but not Uneb registration fees which she said is being solicited by some head teachers as a “business”.

This publication has established that Uneb charges private candidates set to sit for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) Shs34,000.

Uneb Spokesperson, Ms Jenifer Musumba Kalule, says no public school under UPE is supposed to charge candidates registration fees.

“The government, through the Ministry of Education, pays Uneb registration fees for all candidates under UPE programme, and there is no reason as to why schools are burdening parents,” Ms Kalule said.

She added: “The government sponsors all UPE pupils and pays their registration fees, but it is shocking to hear that parents are paying for both registration, passport photos and identity cards.”

Mr John Owere, a parent at Buwora St Augustine Primary School, says complaints were raised to the chairpersons of the school management committee and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) but all has been in vain.

“On several occasions parents have asked why they pay for registration yet the government remits it to Uneb, but school heads give excuses like: ‘it is for other purposes’, which they do not specify,” Mr Owere further explained.

He said parents pay for registration, passport photos and identity cards separately, adding that even if they were supposed to pay for the above items, Shs50,000 and Shs60,000 reportedly charged respectively is too much.

Mr Lazarus Mubiru, a Parent at Karamira Primary School in Magada Sub-county, urged Uneb to make a public pronouncement on the matter, saying parents are being extorted because they lack information.

The head teacher Nawampandu Primary School, Mr Samson Wamani, says his school doesn’t charge for registration, but only charges for passport photos, identity cards and for the service providers who help with online registration.

The Education Officer Special Needs in-charge of Uneb in Namutumba District, Ms Sarah Namugwano, said she is unaware whether candidates in UPE schools are supposed to pay for passport photos and identity cards.

President Museveni has in the past issued several warnings to head teachers of schools implementing Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary School programs, against imposing illegal fees on learners.

While officiating at the launch of the National Patriotism Environmental Protection Campaign held at Kitebi Secondary School on April 19, Mr Museveni said such schools must stop squeezing Money out of poor parents.