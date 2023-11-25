71% of children with diabetes are sad, anxious-study

A new study has revealed that 71 percent of children suffering from type 1 diabetes (T1D) are living a sad and anxious life.

The 2023 study titled ‘The Whole Child’ sampled 68 children across different regions in the country.

According to the study, 45 percent fear hypoglycemia or death, 50 percent feel that they are a financial burden to family, while 41 percent said they are living in families and communities which do not understand their conditions.

T1D is among the deadly diabetes, which attacks the body’s immune system and destroys the insulin-making cells in the pancreas.

It is chronic and complex condition requiring frequent administration of insulin, close and frequent monitoring of blood sugar, assurance and consideration of food and nutrition and careful consideration of physical activity.

Speaking during the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU) quarterly national update meeting on Friday, experts said all this is due low funding.

Mr Emmanuel Kisembo, the Programmes manager of Sonia Nabeta Foundation said many children suffering from this disease are living a sad life worsened by absence of enough palliative care.

“They face numerous challenges, including; social factors like economic instability, unsupportive home environments, low education, food insecurity, community and social ostracization and cultural misconceptions,” he said

The meeting was held under the theme: The Need and Role of Palliative Care for Children with Type One Diabetes Mellitus.

Dr Cissy Nalunkuma, a Pediatric Endocrinologist said many children are suffering from this type of diabetes but majority go undocumented.

“People with type 1 or type 2 diabetes grow old, but many have a shorter life expectancy than the general population,” she said.

Currently, there are over 3,000 children who are registered in the type 1 programme in the country, according to Dr Nalunkuma.