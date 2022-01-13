8-year-old pupil killed, 20 injured as wind blows off classroom roof 

People gather at Kapkwirwok Christian Nursery School after the wind blew off the roof of one of its classroom blocks killing one pupil and injuring several others. Photo | Micheal Woniala

By  Michael Woniala

  • Police identified the deceased as Hamuza Labu, a resident of Kapbukose cell, Kapbukose ward in Sipi Town Council in Kapchorwa Municipality.

One pupil has been confirmed dead and 20 others injured after the heavy wind blew off the roof of one of the classroom blocks at Kapkwirwok Christian Nursery School in Kapchorwa District.

