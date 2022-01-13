8-year-old pupil killed, 20 injured as wind blows off classroom roof 

One pupil has been confirmed dead and 20 others injured after the heavy wind blew off the roof of one of the classroom blocks at Kapkwirwok Christian Nursery School in Kapchorwa District.

Police identified the deceased as Hamuza Labu, a resident of Kapbukose cell, Kapbukose ward in Sipi Town Council in Kapchorwa Municipality.

Some of the injured pupils were rushed to Sipi Health Centre and others who were in critical condition are currently admitted at Kapchorwa General Hospital nursing injuries inflicted on the head, hands, ears, eyes, and legs.

Mr Fred Mark Chesang, the Sipi Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying: "This unfortunate incident happened at around 12pm Wednesday when the pupils were in class. One pupil aged eight died while 20 others sustained injuries. The body of the deceased was taken to Kapchorwa General Hospital for post-mortem."

Mr Joseph Chesol, a resident in the area faulted the school administration and district leadership over laxity, saying the school is operating in dilapidated structures.

"The Inspector of Schools is sleeping on the job. The child died due to negligence. They have failed to do their work and so many calamities are likely to happen,” he said.

Mr David Eryatu, the District Education Officer (DEO) dismissed claims of laxity saying: "This is a natural calamity. What do you do when the wind blows off the roof? You cannot blame anybody for such an incident,” he said.

However, the RDC Tom Chesol, said the buildings at the school are in bad shape.