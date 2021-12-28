80 people killed during festive season – police

At least 80 people were killed in road accidents and crime related incidents across the country between December 23 and 26, police have revealed.

According to the police, at least 58 were killed in traffic accidents and 190 sustained serious injuries across the country.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Ms Faridah Nampiima, said of the 195 accidents they registered during that period, 51 were fatal, 93 serious, and 51 minor.

“During this period a total number of 3,070 traffic offenders were arrested and issued with express penalty tickets on various offences at various checkpoints in the whole country from December 23 to 26,” Ms Nampiima said.

Ms Nampiima added that of these, 644 were arrested for reckless driving, 422 for driving vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions, and 235 motorists had invalid driving licences.

Police statistics also show that most fatalities were of boda boda riders with 17 deaths. At least 12 boda boda passengers died. Another 47 boda boda riders survived with serious injuries.

Pedestrians came in second place with 13 deaths and 35 injuries. Seven drivers were also killed in motor accidents while 16 others were injured.

Police also revealed that 22 people were killed in other crimes during the festive season around the country.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said seven people were killed in suspected murders, four in domestic violence incidents, four committed suicide, three were killed in mob actions, two in aggravated robbery, one in gun violence, and one is yet to be determined.

“The cases were not so many in the country in that 14 regions did not register any serious incidents. We have 26 serious cases in the rest of the country in which 21 people were killed and we have arrested 10 people to help us in the investigations,” Mr Enanga said.

The Savannah Region Police spokesperson, Mr Isah Ssemogerere, said they are pursuing suspects accused of killing two people including Mande Kizito, a resident of Kyampologoma Village in Luweero District and Brian Ssentamu, 50, an employee of Umeme and resident of Lunyolya village in Luweero District.