80 people killed during festive season – police

Two people died and three others seriously hurt after their vehicles collided at Akageti along Mbarara-Masaka highway in Kirihura District, western Uganda on November 13, 2021. PHOTO/ BENSON TUMUSIIME

By  Andrew Bagala  &  Dan Wandera

What you need to know:

At least 80 people were killed in road accidents and crime related incidents across the country between December 23 and 26, police have revealed.
According to the police, at least 58 were killed in traffic accidents and 190 sustained serious injuries across the country.
The spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Ms Faridah Nampiima, said of the 195 accidents they registered during that period, 51 were fatal, 93 serious, and 51 minor.

