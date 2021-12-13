Three dead after boda boda collides with car in Oyam

Two female passengers and a motorcyclist have died after the boda boda motorbike on which they were riding collided with a speeding car along Gulu-Kampala highway in Oyam District in northern Uganda.

Eyewitnesses said the victims who were riding towards Karuma Town Council crashed into an oncoming Toyota Harrier as the rider attempted to overtake four other vehicles at Amati Trading Centre, Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub-county.

The accident happened at around 3pm on Sunday.

“There were four vehicles in a lane heading towards Karuma and this boda boda man attempted to overtake them but unfortunately, he crashed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The two women died instantly while the boda boda man died after some minutes as we were trying to rush him to the hospital,” Mr Denis Gony, an eyewitness said.

The victims’ details were not readily available by the time of filing this story.

Mr Peter Obua, the Amati Village LC1 chairman said this was not the first accident to happen at the scene.

“This is the fifth accident we have witnessed at the spot in two years. In one of the accidents, we lost three adults and a child. Something needs to be done by the government to reduce these kinds of accidents,” he said.

Mr Vincent Mbazira, the officer in charge of Kamdini Police Station, said the driver of the vehicle had been detained to help with police investigations.

“Investigations have commenced to establish the actual cause of the accident. We already have the driver of the vehicle in our custody,” he said.