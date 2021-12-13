Three dead after boda boda collides with car in Oyam

Residents and traffic officers from Kamdini police station pictured looking at the wreckage of the car and boda boda motorcycle involved in a road accident at Amati Trading Centre, Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub-county in Oyam District on December 12, 2021. PHOTO/ Santo Ojok

By  Santo Ojok

Two female passengers and a motorcyclist have died after the boda boda motorbike on which they were riding collided with a speeding car along Gulu-Kampala highway in Oyam District in northern Uganda.

