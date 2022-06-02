800 pilgrims arrive at Anglican shrine

A total of 800 pilgrims from different parts of the country yesterday arrived at the Anglican Martyrs’ Shrine in Namugongo for this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

The pilgrims, who consisted of the young, middle aged and the elderly, braved the scorching sunshine and long distances and trekked to Namugongo, Wakiso District.

Ms Specious Karweibare, a 71-year-old pilgrim from Mbarara District arrived at the Anglican Museum at around 11am .

Ms Karweibare, a retired teacher, a wife, mother and grandmother was filled with joy . “ We have many challenges but through prayer, we don’t lose hope for a better life,” Ms Karweibare said.

Mr Francis Mastaba,72, who had just arrived from Mbale District after trekking for five days also expressed optimism towards getting solutions to his challenges.

“I want to pray for our country so that we come out of the suffering we are experiencing like high commodity prices,” Mr Masaba said.

Ms Eyu Ekeru,74, from Lango Diocese, who spent 15 days on the road, was not bothered by the long journey.

“I am not tired. I thank God that we have been able to make it,” she said.

The Anglican Martyrs site was also a bee-hive of activities including praise and worship while other faithful toured the venue.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, urged Anglicans to love their Church.