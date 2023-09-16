9-year-old girl raped, killed in Sironko

Police in Sironko District are investigating circumstances under which a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and dumped in a Pit-latrine. This happened in Bubalinganga "B" cell, Buteza town council, Sironko District.

Police identified the victim as Sharifa Nankoma, daughter of Ms Felister Nabukwasi a resident of Nanzego Village, Bunadalo Parish in Bunyafa Sub-County.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident, saying the prime suspect is in custody.

He identified the suspect as Sulaiman Busulwa, 28, a resident of Bubalinganga “B” village, Buteza town council.

“It is alleged that on Thursday at around 3 pm the deceased (Nankoma) was sent by her mother (Nabukwasi) to buy food at Buteza trading centre but she did not return home. This prompted her mother to report a case of a missing at the Buteza police post and the search was conducted,” SP Taitika said.

According to SP Taitika, the suspect handed himself over to Buteza police post after realising that angry residents wanted to lynch him.

“After a brief interrogation the suspect led a team of detectives to recover the body of the deceased in the pit latrine of late Patrick Madoi at Bubalinganga "B" cell in Buteza town council, “he said.

He said the cause of the murder is being investigated by police.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the body was found in pieces. “The head and left leg are still missing. We recovered posho, sugar, and pancakes from the home of the Suspect which the deceased had gone to buy,” he said.

Daily Monitor learned that police are still trying to recover the missing body parts.

The body was delivered to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem.

A total of 1,623 cases of rape were reported to police in 2022 and 1,486 in 2021, giving an increase of 9.2%. A total of 1,439 female adults and 184 female juveniles were victims of Rape. 625 suspects of rape were charged in court, while, 02 were convicted, and 623 are still awaiting trial.