Activists demand Kakwenza’s freedom

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. PHOTO/FILE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Police allege that they are investigating allegations of offensive communication under the Computer Misuse Act against Mr Rukirabashaija.

Human rights activists have demanded the unconditional release of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who has been in detention for a week in an unknown facility without access to his lawyers or family.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.