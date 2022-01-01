Rukirabashaija Kakwenza. PHOTO/COURTESY

|

National

Prime

Kakwenza, Dangarembga to share the 2021 PEN prize

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • The annual PEN Pinter Prize was established in 2009 in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

Ugandan journalist and novelist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who has been arrested by the Ugandan security personnel for his book, The Greedy Barbarian, has won the 2021 International Writer of Courage award.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.