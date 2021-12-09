Prime

ADF commanders apply for amnesty

The Chief Legal Advisor of Amnesty Commission, Mr Nathan Twino, and Acting Secretary Jebel Bwowe appear before the Defence Committee at Parliament yesterday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The Amnesty Commission’s Chief Legal Advisor, Mr Nathan Twino, said he travelled to Goma, eastern DR Congo for a meeting, attended by four other countries he did not name, in May which, among others, discussed the ADF situation.

A number of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) commanders and fighters, both on remand at Luzira Prisons and in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) bushes, have applied for amnesty.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.