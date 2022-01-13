Prime

ADF trapped in triangle of death, says Kayanja

UPDF soldiers and Congolese soldiers plan how to attack an ADF base inside the jungles of the DRC. Photo/Courtesy

By  Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

On November 30, the UPDF marched into the DR Congo through the small border town of  Lamia in Bundibugyo. After six weeks of sustained bombing and counter-guerilla operations in the dense forests of North Kivu, Raymond Mujuni has been granted  access to the war frontline embedded with the UPDF. This is the second in a three part series of the UPDF’s war in the eastern DR Congo

In the Semliki camp, north of Kivu, dry leaves of old trees are rustling down onto a map. The forest is dense and quiet except for the occasional walkie-talkie noise. 
 Soldiers, spread out in a line, are bent over on their knees sharply gazing into the trees. Some, lying ahead of the camp, covered in vegetation are hard to tell apart from the trees and bushes. 
 They have been here for nearly two weeks, leaving the camp each morning to walk into the jungles on the hunt for one of the DR Congo’s deadliest rebel group – the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). 

