We have bombed ADF seriously, says Maj Gen Kayanja

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the commander of Operation Shujja, addresses journalists in the jungle of Kambi Ya Yua in DR Congo on December 30, 2021. Gen Muhanga said his mission is to wipe out ADF rebels. PHOTO/ DAVID BUKENYA

By  Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

  • On November 30, the UPDF marched into DR Congo soil through the small border town of Lamia in Bundibugyo.
  • After six weeks of sustained bombing and counter-guerilla operations in the dense forests of North Kivu, Raymond Mujuni has been granted access to the war frontline embedded with the UPDF.
  • This story is the first in a three part series of the UPDF’s war in the Eastern DRC.

For four of the UPDF’s six weeks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a barrage of bombs rained down small villages and forest thickets. Some precisely targeted camps the army believed belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces.

