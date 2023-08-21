Aids prevalence rises in Fort Portal City

A new report released by the Uganda Aids Commission shows that the transmission of HIV/Aids in Fort Portal City is increasing.

The prevalence now stands at 17.8 percent, far above the national average of 5.1 percent.

The findings are contained in the 2022 HIV/Aids status report that was released last week.

The data has sparked concern among regional leaders and officials from the Uganda Aids Commission.

Mr Michael Masiko, an official at the Uganda Aids Commission in western Uganda, said concerted efforts should be directed towards Fort Portal to counter the rising infections.

“Unlike the past, when Kalangala District led in HIV/Aids prevalence, Fort Portal City now holds that unfortunate distinction. We are collaborating with Tooro Sub-region leaders to devise effective solutions,’’ Mr Masiko said.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the deputy minister of health in Tooro Kingdom, identified poverty, gender-based violence, and limited male involvement in HIV testing as key factors driving the high prevalence. He advised the Ministry of Health to draft messages that resonate with the current generation, for example, fighting the scourge through social media.

Local leaders also identified multiple sexual relationships, inconsistent condom usage, and low adoption of safe male circumcision, among other significant drivers of Aids transmission.

Ms Tina Birungi, a member of Kabarole Women’s Health Initiative, said men should scale up the use of condoms during sexual activities.

Ms Birungi also noted that some individuals provide false identities when undergoing HIV/Aids testing.

“At our organisation, we were tasked with locating individuals who have abandoned treatment. The challenge is that people often provide incorrect information, making it difficult to trace them,’’ she said.