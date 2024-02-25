Ainebyoona was a selfless and down-to-earth man

Amr Ainebyoona embarked on his journey to further his studies in Cyprus well in advance. He set out in February, several months earlier than the initial plan set for October by his family.

His rationale was rooted in the opportunity presented by the February intake at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), where he intended to pursue a Master’s degree in Communication. This timing allowed him to commence his academic pursuits without delay, a prospect he eagerly embraced.

On January 27, his family bid him farewell as he departed for Cyprus aboard Turkish Airlines. This marked the beginning of his pursuit of higher education in a field he held great passion for.

However, shortly after arriving in his envisioned academic haven, Amir fell ill. He was initially diagnosed by medical professionals as suffering from an infection.

Despite receiving treatment, his condition deteriorated rapidly with each passing day. On February 16, he tragically passed away in Cyprus.

Only three weeks before, Ainebyoona had touched down in the Mediterranean’s third-largest island. The sudden and swift decline of health in a young man who had seldom experienced illness, as recounted by his father Siraje Baguma Kanyesigye, has left many stunned. Particularly poignant is the anguish felt by his mother. When a stricken Ainebyoona was hospitalised in Cyprus, he reassured his mother that he would recover. Fate, however, had other ideas.

The bitter coincidence of repatriating Ainebyoona’s lifeless body to Uganda added another layer of sorrow to the situation. His return journey mirrored the initial departure—same airlines albeit this time as cargo rather than a passenger.

Life’s journey

Eulogised by many as a kind, generous, and considerate human being, Ainebyoona was the third of Mr and Ms Kanyesigye’s six children. Born on November 30, 1997, he was only 27 years old at the time of his death.

After completing his junior education, Ainebyoona attended Kings College Buddo and Naalya Secondary School (Main Campus) for his O and A-Levels respectively. This was before joining Makerere University Business School (Mubs) for a Bachelor of Science in Business Statistics degree, which he attained in January 2020.

While studying at Mubs, Ainebyoona’s uncle, Awel Uwihanganye—the founder and senior director at Leo Africa Institute—recommended him for an internship at the institute. The mentorship and training received at Leo Institute propelled Ainebyoona to extend his expertise and services to other spaces like the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC) and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. After those short stints working for the government, Ainebyoona returned to Leo Africa Institute as a full-time staff member, serving as a communications and partnerships coordinator.

During final Duwa prayers for his son, Mr Kanyesigye told mourners that his son lived a fulfilling life.

“Amr had built a bigger network than me even when he was only 27,” Mr Kanyesigye said, adding that his fallen son was joyful and progressive, always looking for ways to make things better on top of being an ardent sportsman.

Ainebyoona’s brother, Arafat, described his departed brother as the “Omuntu wa Bantu” (down-to-earth individual) who brought them together as one and also was a direct link between other people and the family.

Nicholas Opolot, who counted Ainebyoona as a friend, told mourners that “we partied and worked together.” Ainebyoona, he added, “was a man of action and never shied away at times of showing up.”

After several years of working and receiving mentorship at the Leo Africa Institute, last year, Ainebyoona agreed to further his studies in undoubtedly his newfound passion—communication. He, in consultation with his father, sent applications to various universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Cyprus, among others, with plans of furthering studies later this year.

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) swiftly accepted his application. The fact that one of his brothers had studied there too prompted Ainebyoona to give it first priority, joining it officially earlier this month. Before his departure, special Duwa prayers were held to bid him farewell and wish him journey mercies.

Although he kept in communication with his family on various online family platforms, his send-off to Cyprus was the last time they shared space in-person. It is their last memory of him that they now cling onto.

Fast learner, passionate worker

Kwezi Tabaro, the Deputy Director at Leo Africa Institute, told Monitor that Ainebyoona was in charge of both internal and external communication within the institute, as well as all partnerships it forged.

“When he first came in as an intern, Amr was a shy, young man, eager to do work and impress even when he seemed not so sure what he exactly wanted to do,” Tabaro said, adding that Ainebyoona, however, picked up so fast, something that said so much about his willingness to learn and adapt to new challenges.

No wonder, even with his business academic background, Ainebyoona managed to handle his role in the communications world effectively. He put in extra efforts to teach himself the dynamics of communication.

Tabaro notes that within no time, Ainebyoona was steadfast in areas like website design, how various digital and new media platforms work, among other things. Ainebyoona managed to not only master marketing and communications as disciplines in their entirety, but particularly understood how to apply their knowledge in a style that was directly proportional and in sync with their institution’s interests and style.

“He established his roles as a niche for himself. Being the face of the organisation, Amr made deliberate efforts to know all members and alumni of our network, and this, in the long run, facilitated efficiency in his roles as he knew exactly the audience he was communicating to,” Tabaro told Sunday Monitor.

Upon his departure for further studies abroad in late January, Ainebyoona kept doing his work with the institute remotely and progressively. He pledged to do so until the official handover to his successor.

Generous, giving heart

Although Ainebyoona lived a busy life, he imbued it with a touch of meaning and purpose. He exemplified humanity, which was evident in his interactions with the many people he shared spaces with. Take organisations like the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation; Buddo League where he coached the “Galacticals” team; Naalya SS Old Students Association; Rotaract Club of Mubs; and the Leo Africa Institute.

“He gave away much of almost all he owned, and you could never say no to him,” a friend of Ainebyoona’s said of his generosity toward the underprivileged.

Cotilda of the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation recalls that when Ainebyoona joined them in 2017 as a volunteer, he primarily managed events and fundraising projects.

“When his busy schedule prevented him from continuing his hands-on involvement, he continued to offer monthly financial contributions,” she noted.

Last days

Ainebyoona fell ill on February 6, and although his condition continued to deteriorate, he remained convinced that he would recover. Initially diagnosed as an infection, as per his uncle Awel, medical professionals later identified it as acute malaria, to which he ultimately succumbed. Despite his family’s desire to have him return home, Ainebyoona was too weak to travel.

Ainebyoona’s university colleagues provided significant support during his ordeal, accompanying him to various medical facilities for further treatment until his uncle Awel arrived in Cyprus on February 11.

However, his condition worsened to the point where he required admission to the intensive care unit. Despite efforts, he passed away on February 16.