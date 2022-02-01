Prime

Mutebile was a worthy successor to Kigyezi’s selfless leaders

Author: Muniini K. Mulera. PHOTO/FILE

By  Muniini K. Mulera

What you need to know:

  • Our brother’s death is a rude awakening that forces us to regroup and renew our commitment to a collective effort to uplift our community.

Dear Tingasiga:
As school going youth in the 1960s, we took it for granted that our academic efforts would yield great career and financial dividends. It did not matter which district one came from, for there was a nationwide agenda to enable young minds to excel and sprint to the finish line. Not even partisan politics distracted our elders from their shared objective.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.