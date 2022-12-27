Alarm over suspected sale of Entebbe Botanical gardens land

Angry merrymakers, who went to Entebbe Botanical Gardens in Wakiso District yesterday, found the area fenced off with wooden poles.

Workers were digging holes and ferrying poles but none was willing to explain whether the land was sold or not.

The residents raised alarm over what they called suspected sale of the land as their colleagues uprooted the poles extending into the lake.

Authorities in Entebbe as well as residents also tasked the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) to explain if part of the land had been sold to unidentified investor.

“If they have sold it, they should come out and tell us,” a concerned citizen said in a video that is making rounds on social media.

The mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, told this publication yesterday that when he watched the video, he contacted the curator of the gardens.

“When I saw the video, I called the curator who told me it was Naro trying to improve the services. I will go there tomorrow [today] and see what exactly is happening, ”Mr Rulinda said.

Established in 1898, the gardens are a home to several birds, animals and exotic and indigenous tree species.

When this publication contacted Dr John Mulumba, the curator of Botanical Gardens and National Gene bank, Entebbe, over the alleged sale of the land, he refuted the allegation.

“There is no land issue at the gardens. We are just improving services,” he said without giving the details of the specific services.

On the issue of some residents protesting against the alleged sale of the land in question and that some of the poles had been uprooted, Dr Mulumba said it was unfortunate that some people had taken the law in their hands.

Dr Ambrose Agona, Naro’s director general, said the initiative was intended to prevent people from easily accessing the area since it had become a spot for people to commit suicide.

“It (matter)was brought to my attention by the town clerk. When I talked to the curator, he said no land had been sold but the intention was to improve services in the area prone to insecurity. Normally during festive seasons, some people commit suicide from here,” Dr Agona said.



About the gardens