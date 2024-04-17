Aliker send-off programme out, to be buried on Sunday

The programme for the send-off of Dr Martin Aliker, who died on Monday, has been released, with the government contributing Shs100m for the burial arrangement.

According to the programme released by the government spokesperson’s office, Dr Aliker will be buried at Aworanga in Gulu City on Sunday.

President Museveni granted Dr Aliker an official funeral, which means that the deceased will be honoured by a motion in Parliament by the prime minister.

A national anthem will be played and the deceased’s coffin will be draped with the national flag. A condolence book will be placed at a designated place and at all Uganda diplomatic missions abroad.

An appropriate government representative will attend the funeral.

“Wreaths are discouraged. In the place of the wreaths and other floral gifts, mourners are requested instead to consider making a contribution to: Rocco Paco-Dero Kwan Education Initiative, Bank of Africa–Gulu Branch Account No. 07659660002 or via mobile money 0772725196 in support of education for needy children in Acholi,” the statement read in part.

On Friday, Dr Aliker’s body will be taken to All Saints Cathedral Nakasero for a funeral service at 9am.

After the service, the body will be flown to Gulu City.

Another funeral service will be held at St Philips Cathedral Mican in Gulu City on Saturday.

On the same day, the body will be taken to Aworanga, where a vigil will be held.

On Sunday, Dr Aliker will be buried.

Dr Aliker, who was born in 1928 in Gulu District, was a renowned businessman, politician and dental surgeon.

He was a former chairman of the Monitor Publications Limited and led its acquisition by the Nation Media Group. He was also a board chairman of several high-profile companies in Uganda and the region.

He was minister of State for Foreign Affairs from 1996 to 1999.