All set at Namugongo Catholic shrine

All is set for tomorrow’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, Fort Portal Diocese, the chief organisers at the Catholic Martyrs Shrine, have announced.

Fort Portal Diocese is leading the celebrations under the theme: ‘Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope’.

Mr Steven Alinaitwe, the head of Fort Portal Diocese’s publicity and communication steering sub- committee, said everything has been put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations.

“Everything is set here at the Catholic shrine, including the choir [with about 300 members], clergy and the message from the main celebrant,” Mr Alinaitwe said.

Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese will be the main celebrant at the Catholic shrine. Daily Monitor could not reach out to the bishop by press time. His team said he was meditating upon the message he would present during the celebrations.

Official delegates invited for the event include the clergy from within and outside the country, ministers and Members of Parliament.

But much as everything is set, Mr Alinaitwe said they they still have a challenge of limited finances.

“It is just the shortage of money that is challenging us here and there, but we are continuing to work within our means and following up on the pledges,” he said.

On how much their deficit budget is, Mr Alinaitwe preferred not to go into detail after reasoning that the organising team is still receiving contributions from institutions and individuals.

On Monday, Bishop Muhiirwa thanked President Museveni for supporting the team after previously pledging Shs1b for both the celebration and renovation of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal.

Fr Charles Oyo, the chairperson of Fort Portal Diocese’s steering committee for the celebrations, told Daily Monitor that very important persons (VIPs) now no longer need to do Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19 before coming to the event.

The VIPs now only need to have masks and observe other required standard operating procedures during he event.