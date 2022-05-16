Ambassador Kakonge tips varsities on partnerships, collaborations

While university education in the Ugandan setting has tended to focus more on the furnishing part of the products for the job market, the need to maximize opportunities in areas of partnerships and collaborations targeting the global academia.

The fast-changing world comes with new opportunities that need to be tapped including the innovations, and advocacy programs that cut across most universities. The experiences and new ideas will be captured and possibly attract partnerships and collaborations when they are shared through the different means including writing proposals, Ms Robie Kakonge, the Uganda Ambassador-designate to the United States advises.

“People want to know the new and special product that you have as a university. You will be able to attract more scholarships and enter new partnerships and collaborations for the special and unique programs that are community-focused and generate interest for possible research,” she said.

Ms Kakonge said this while touring Ndejje University projects shortly before meeting the university’s top management on Monday. She advised the management to take advantage of the different unique features that are unmatched to attract partnerships and collaborations.

“The Americans will be interested in the special women programs at Ndejje, the community outreach projects. You are already excelling in areas of sports. You could design special interest areas and be able to defend the programs to attract partnerships and collaboration including the scholarships,” she said.

Ndejje University Vice-Chancellor Prof Eriabu Lugujjo believes that one of the many great opportunities that Ndejje has mastered as a private university is to explore the field of science in a country where science courses are expensive and not easy to sustain if not backed up by government resources.