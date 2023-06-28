Among directs Muhwezi to expedite probe into Masaka killings

Parliament has directed the ministries of Security and Internal Affairs to expeditiously investigate the recent gruesome murders in Masaka District in central Uganda.

At least six people were killed in a space of three days last week.

Five of the victims were members of the same family while the other, a woman, was strangled to death two days later after the first incident.

Speaker Anita Among’s specific instructions issued on Tuesday afternoon demand that the Security Minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi combines efforts with his counterparts in the Internal affairs ministry to, among others establish details around the said murder and also highlight the existing loopholes that led to a repeat of killings by machete wielding persons.

“You need to make a follow-up on that and report to the House on what actions you are taking and what the current status is. You would do that together with the Minister of internal affairs,” Speaker Among said, adding “It is a multi-sectoral approach that is required on that. We need that investigation and we need re-assurance for our members and residents; that tomorrow it will not be them who will be killed.”

The demand pressed on government also seeks to establish efforts undertaken to insulate locals in the greater Masaka sub region and beyond from repeat of the same considering similar attacks had been registered before, with major ones noted two years ago where two legislators and remanded for nearly two years.

“Specifically, about the criminality in the Masaka region, there is need for resistive and deterrent action on relevant approaches [taken by security to protect locals in the country] so that we restore safety and confidence in our population in Masaka [region],” the Speaker said.

In the days between July and September 2021, at least 26 people- mostly elderly people- were hacked to death by machete-wielding assailants. These also left 14 others nursing grave injuries. The attacks, which came just about five months after the 2021 general elections were mostly done between 8pm and 6am, a time when Uganda heeded the directives of government’s national Covid-19 curfew, among other lockdown measures.

Weeks later, two legislators Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) were arrested on allegations of murder and produced before court. Seventeen months later, the duo was on February 13, 2023 granted bail but are still facing seven charges which include terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism and murder, which they have repeatedly vehemently denied.

Just before government could establish and make known of the intentions of the machete-wielding assailants, a fresh attack was on the night of June 17, 2023 registered in Kijonjo Village, Kamwoozi Parish, Buwunga Sub county in Masaka District.

The victims were Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, (head of family), his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, Beatrice Nakalyango, 13 (daughter), and two grandchildren - Shivan Nakasagga,5, and Robert Kayemba,2.

The area MP in which the brutal attack happened, Mr Ronald Evans Kanyika stated that “the community which I represent is in panic and we have many questions which are unanswered.”

Mr Kanyika asked government to establish the exact motives of the inhumane attack that silenced infant children.

Like the Speaker, Mr Kanyike wants police step-up its deployment and multiply efforts in the said region and other parts of the country, so that quick responses and action can be taken whenever such regrettable instances happen.

His counterpart of Kimanya-Kabonera County, Mr Abed Bwanika wants Security Minister to come clear on the exact amount of resources his ministry has committed to ensure that security personnel like police have to adequately secure the area and also pursue criminals whenever detected.

“We need adequate police officers in the area. We don’t have adequate police officers in most of these districts,” Ms Among said and advised Minister Muhwezi that government could “open a police post which is near those areas so that you are able to manage and see what is happening in the area.”