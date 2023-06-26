Woman killed two days after murder of five family members in Masaka  

Shock has gripped residents of Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District on Monday morning after landing on the body of their colleague dumped in a compound.

The deceased, identified as Sylvia Nakibira, 30, is a resident of Kyanjovu Village in Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District.

According to locals, Nakibira could have been killed from another place before her body was dumped in her neighbour’s compound.

Mr John Ssekanwagi, the deceased’s husband, said his wife was strangled to death using the sweater she was wearing.

“I was shocked to received information that my wife haD been killed because I was not at home at the time of the incident,” he said.

Masaka District Speaker, Mr Francis Kimuli, who is a resident in the village has asked police to come up with a comprehensive report on the cause of the current spate of murders.

“On Saturday, we lost five family members from Kijonjo, a village in the same parish. Now another person has been killed under unclear circumstances,” he said.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, said investigations have already kicked off.

This comes barely two days after unknown assailants descended on Kijonjo Village and hacked to death five family members including Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, their daughter Beatrice Nakalyango, 13 and two grandchildren –Shivan Nakasagga ,5, and Robert Kayemba.

Masaka sub-region has a history of mysterious deaths sometimes blamed on machete-wielding thugs who reportedly attack residents at night and hack them to death.

Between 2017 and 2018, dozens of murder and robbery cases were registered in the greater Masaka Sub region.

The attackers would send prior notices warning to attack residents.

A joint security operation later led to the breakup of a notorious gang coordinated by Musa Ggaliwango and the late Muhammed Kiddawalime who was killed by a mob in Bukulula Trading Centre in Kalungu District during a foiled robbery.

Between July and September 2021, machete-wielding thugs struck again killing at least 26 people, mostly elderly persons and injured some 14 others. The attackers who were hitting their victims with blunt objects on the head, used to strike between 8pm and 6am, taking advantage of the then Covid-induced curfew.