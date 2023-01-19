Amongi to address  MPs over NSSF mess

Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Betty Amongi will appear before Parliament today to explain the goings-on at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among yesterday directed the minister to report to the House on the matter.

“We have been seeing a lot of information, articles regarding NSSF,” Ms Among said, adding: “We need to find out from the minister of Gender whether the savers’ money is safe. We need a report in this House from the minister giving us the status of savers’ money and telling us what the fight is about. We see a lot of fights on social media and need it to be sorted out because it is endangering people’s savings.”

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (FDC, Kira Municipality) said it was important to know who was running the country.

“I want to thank you for inviting the minister of Gender and we will wait for the details. But my concern, I don’t know, but will need guidance from you on how the government is running. Is this government being run by President Museveni and his brother [Gen Salim Saleh] and children?” Ms Ssemujju said.

He added: “We need to know Madam Speaker whether this family is running this country as a family or we have a Head of State. I don’t know whether [by] the minister of Gender coming here will also resolve that unofficial running of the State by the relatives of the President.”