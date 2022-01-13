Amuru leaders form clubs to keep teen mothers in school

  • "The clubs, which will constitute pregnant girls, teenage mothers, and selected learners, will be used to fight stigma, decampaign teenage pregnancies and sexual abuse as well as encourage survivors of sexual abuse to go back to school and complete their studies,” Mr Apollo Okello, the Amuru District education secretary.

Information from different health facilities in the district indicates that up to 3,200 teenage girls sought maternal health services at the different units during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

