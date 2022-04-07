Dioceses seek Shs600m for Martyrs Day fete

The Greater Ankole dioceses cluster is mobilising Shs600m to organise Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3 at the Anglican shrine in Namugongo.

The dioceses cluster include; West Ankole under the stewardship of Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni, North Ankole led by Bishop Stephen Namanya, North West Ankole led by Bishop Amos Magezi, South Ankole led by Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe, and Ankole Diocese led by Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, who is also the cluster leader.

Bishop Mwesigwa in an interview with Daily Monitor at Ruharo Cathedral on Tuesday, said: “We have already started the preparatory meetings for the Greater Ankole dioceses to lead the Uganda Martyrs celebrations. We have a budget of Shs600 million and the five dioceses in this cluster have so far raised more than Shs100 million.”

He said they expect to raise the remaining funds through contributions from people of all walks of life, including politicians, professionals, business community and other institutions.

“We are carrying out different activities for the successful celebrations. For example, we have a thanksgiving service at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala on April 22, where we expect hundreds of Christians and well-wishers to attend and support the celebrations,” the cleric added.

Bishop Mwesigwa said the money will cater for, among others, liturgical activities, accommodation, transport, and publicity.

The celebrations will be held after two years of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“It is a great relief to allow free worship and celebrations, including a chance for retreat for married men and women to freely discuss matters of promoting good Christian family life,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole Diocese said the preparations are in high gear and people are making contributions to ensure the success of the celebrations.

“We are very grateful to host this year’s celebrations, especially after the Covid-19 lockdown. Uganda Martyrs are a seed of the Church and increase our faith. Right now, we are holding meetings across all the dioceses in greater Mbarara, including our Christians living in Kampala and people are making contributions,” he said.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said the celebrations will be held under the theme “Hope beyond affliction’’, which is drawn from the book of Lamentations 3:21-24.

“This year’s theme is to tell Christians to keep strong and faithful despite challenges. Affliction is not the end, there is hope after and our God will always create a way,” he said.